Colorado Composer Returns Triumphantly From Mongolia

Back in June, Denver-based composer/percussionist Thomas Blomster excitedly told me about his upcoming trip to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, where a piece of his would be performed by the Morin Khuur Ensemble, a traditional Mongolian folk orchestra that is part of the Mongolian Philharmonic. Two months later, he's returned from a trip abroad that was even more successful than he could have imagined.

Blomster, who is the conductor of the Colorado Chamber Orchestra, was offered the opportunity of having a composition of his performed by the ensemble when he served as a guide for a member of the Philharmonic when she visited Denver. Out of this offer was born the composition "Postcards to Mongolia," a love letter from Blomster to a country he'd yet to visit, despite having an affinity for its music.

The ensemble's namesake, the Morin Khuur, is a traditional Mongolian instrument that has served as the nation's unofficial national symbol for years; in the olden days, as Blomster puts it, "Every nomad had one hanging in their yurt." The instrument's name translates roughly to "horse head fiddle," as it is a stringed instrument that is commonly decorated with a carving of a horse on its headstock.