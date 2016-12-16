Tom Petty, Norah Jones and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers headline two nights at Red Rocks in May.
Eric Gruneisen
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers bring their fortieth-anniversary tour to Red Rocks for two nights, on Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 30, with Joe Walsh opening; tickets, $49.50-$149.50, go on sale on Friday, December 16, at 10 a.m.
Norah Jones, who released Day Breaks last October, headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, June 14; tickets ($45-$68) go on sale on Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m.
Bell Biv DeVoe will be at the Bellco Theatre on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14; tickets ($49-$119) are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Against Me!: Sun., Feb. 26, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Kyle Hollingsworth Band: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $18/$22.
Bell Biv DeVoe: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $49-$119.
Julianne and Derek Hough: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50
Attila: With New Years Day, Bad Omens, Cane Hill, Sat., Feb. 18, 6 p.m., $20-$22.
Bob Moses: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $10.39-$20.
Bungler: With Sabella and Kaonashi, Tue., Jan. 31, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Dance Gavin Dance / CHON: Sat., Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Fall From Silence: With the Dub Project, Six Feet of Anger, The Endless Line, Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Voodoo Glow Skulls: Sun., April 2, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
The Wild Reeds: With Blank Range, Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $10.
Billy Strings: With Thunder & Rain, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Dead Man Winter: Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15/$17
Oddisee & Good Compny: Featuring Oliver St. Louis, Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Parachute: With Kris Allen, Sun., April 9, 8 p.m., $24.
Spafford: With Mungion, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Deva Premal & Miten: With Manose featuring Joby Baker and Rishi, Sat., May 20, 7:30 p.m., $35/$98.
Fruition: Sat., Jan. 14, 8:30 p.m., $20/$22.50.
Louis the Child: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $18/$20
Rahul Sharma & Zakir Hussain: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
Sam Bush: Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $25/$32.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Chronixx: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $25/$28.
Leopold & His Fiction: With Useful Jenkins, Steep Ravine, Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Mile High Meltdown: Ft. special guest headliner TBA, Cloud-D, The Dirty Gemstones, Nadasound, Notorious Conduct, Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Mom's Kitchen (Widespread Panic tribute): Thu., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
That 1 Guy: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $15/$17.
The Polish Ambassador: With Mike Love, saQi and Ryan Herr, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $24.75-$30.
Dead & Company: Fri., June 9, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., June 10, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$139.50.
Atlas Genius: Wed., March 15, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Big Something: Tue., March 14, 9 p.m., $10.
Kayzo: Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $15/$17
MarchFourth and Pimps of Joytime: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Marco Benevento: Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
The Motet: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $56 2-day pass w/ Red Rocks show.
Eric Johnson: Wed., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50.
Sleigh Bells: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $25
Trout Steak Revival: Feat. Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters. With the River Arkansas, Sat., March 11, 8 p.m.
Every Time I Die: With Knocked Loose, Harm's Way, Eternal Sleep, Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $22/$25
¡Mayday!: Wed., March 15, 9 p.m., $13/$15.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Pross: With Elora Zamar, Typhy, Connor Ray, Wed., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $8-$10
Lyrical Landlordz (CD Release): With Spoke in Wordz, Fo Chief, Spellbinder, B Medina, Biscuit, UNspoken Words, Thu., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $5-$8.
Darkest Hour: Tue., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Every Time I Die: With Knocked Loose, Harm's Way, Eternal Sleep, Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $22-$25.
Expire: With Bent Life, Bib, Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $15.
Lincoln Durham: With Onward, Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
The Midnight Club: With Modern Suspects, This Broken Beat, Manic, Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
New Found Glory: Mon., April 17, 7 p.m.; Tue., April 18, 7 p.m., $25-$29.
Voodoo Glow Skulls: Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Waterparks / Too Close to Touch: With Creeper, Tue., Feb. 21, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Truckfighters: With Kings Destroy, Tue., March 28, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Deorro: Wed., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $35.
Kehlani: Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Pimps of Joytime: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $19.95/$25.
Tchami: Tue., March 7, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Daniel O'Donnell: Sat., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $39-$85.
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $39.95-$149.50.
The Motet and Jurassic 5: With the California Honeydrops, Fri., June 2, 7 p.m., $33.50-$75.
Norah Jones: Wed., June 14, 7:30 p.m., $45-$68.
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers: With Joe Walsh, Mon., May 29, 7:30 p.m.; Tue., May 30, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$149.50.
Davy Knowles: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Freddy Jones Band: With Dearling, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$30
Hayes Carll: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $25.
The Long Run (Eagles tribute): Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $14-$17.
Sharon Shannon: With Kevin Fitzgerald, Thu., March 9, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.
After the Burial: With Emmure, Fit for a King, Tue., Feb. 28, 6 p.m., $18-$20.
Devildriver: With Death Angel, Winds of Plague, The Agonist, Azrael, Sun., Feb. 12, 6 p.m., $23-$25.
Gnash: Wed., May 3, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Skillet: With Devour the Day, Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $35-$65.
The Gibson Brothers: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $25/$27.
Noam Pikelny: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $24/$26.
Peter Yarrow: Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $32/$34.
Related Events
-
Mon., May. 29, 7:30pmTickets Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Wed., Jun. 14, 7:30pmTickets Norah Jones
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Sun., Apr. 23, 7:00pmTickets Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Related Locations
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Old Dominion
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 8:00pm
-
Kizumba
TicketsFri., Dec. 16, 8:30pm
-
American Blackout (EP release)
TicketsSat., Dec. 17, 7:30pm
-
A Greelebrity Christmas
TicketsSat., Dec. 17, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!