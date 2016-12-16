Tom Petty, Norah Jones and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers headline two nights at Red Rocks in May. Eric Gruneisen

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers bring their fortieth-anniversary tour to Red Rocks for two nights, on Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 30, with Joe Walsh opening; tickets, $49.50-$149.50, go on sale on Friday, December 16, at 10 a.m.

Norah Jones, who released Day Breaks last October, headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday, June 14; tickets ($45-$68) go on sale on Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m.

Bell Biv DeVoe will be at the Bellco Theatre on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14; tickets ($49-$119) are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Against Me!: Sun., Feb. 26, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Kyle Hollingsworth Band: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $18/$22.



BELLCO THEATRE

Bell Biv DeVoe: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $49-$119.

Julianne and Derek Hough: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50



THE BLACK SHEEP

Attila: With New Years Day, Bad Omens, Cane Hill, Sat., Feb. 18, 6 p.m., $20-$22.

Bob Moses: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $10.39-$20.

Bungler: With Sabella and Kaonashi, Tue., Jan. 31, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Dance Gavin Dance / CHON: Sat., Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Fall From Silence: With the Dub Project, Six Feet of Anger, The Endless Line, Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Voodoo Glow Skulls: Sun., April 2, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

The Wild Reeds: With Blank Range, Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Billy Strings: With Thunder & Rain, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Dead Man Winter: Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15/$17

Oddisee & Good Compny: Featuring Oliver St. Louis, Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Parachute: With Kris Allen, Sun., April 9, 8 p.m., $24.

Spafford: With Mungion, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



BOULDER THEATER

Deva Premal & Miten: With Manose featuring Joby Baker and Rishi, Sat., May 20, 7:30 p.m., $35/$98.

Fruition: Sat., Jan. 14, 8:30 p.m., $20/$22.50.

Louis the Child: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $18/$20

Rahul Sharma & Zakir Hussain: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $15-$35.

Sam Bush: Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $25/$32.50.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Chronixx: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $25/$28.

Leopold & His Fiction: With Useful Jenkins, Steep Ravine, Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Mile High Meltdown: Ft. special guest headliner TBA, Cloud-D, The Dirty Gemstones, Nadasound, Notorious Conduct, Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Mom's Kitchen (Widespread Panic tribute): Thu., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

That 1 Guy: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $15/$17.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

The Polish Ambassador: With Mike Love, saQi and Ryan Herr, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $24.75-$30.



FOLSOM FIELD

Dead & Company: Fri., June 9, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., June 10, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$139.50.



FOX THEATRE

Atlas Genius: Wed., March 15, 9 p.m., $18/$20.

Big Something: Tue., March 14, 9 p.m., $10.

Kayzo: Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $15/$17

MarchFourth and Pimps of Joytime: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Marco Benevento: Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

The Motet: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $56 2-day pass w/ Red Rocks show.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Eric Johnson: Wed., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50.

Sleigh Bells: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $25

Trout Steak Revival: Feat. Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters. With the River Arkansas, Sat., March 11, 8 p.m.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Every Time I Die: With Knocked Loose, Harm's Way, Eternal Sleep, Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $22/$25

¡Mayday!: Wed., March 15, 9 p.m., $13/$15.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Pross: With Elora Zamar, Typhy, Connor Ray, Wed., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $8-$10



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Lyrical Landlordz (CD Release): With Spoke in Wordz, Fo Chief, Spellbinder, B Medina, Biscuit, UNspoken Words, Thu., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $5-$8.



MARQUIS THEATER

Darkest Hour: Tue., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

Every Time I Die: With Knocked Loose, Harm's Way, Eternal Sleep, Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $22-$25.

Expire: With Bent Life, Bib, Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $15.

Lincoln Durham: With Onward, Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

The Midnight Club: With Modern Suspects, This Broken Beat, Manic, Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

New Found Glory: Mon., April 17, 7 p.m.; Tue., April 18, 7 p.m., $25-$29.

Voodoo Glow Skulls: Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

Waterparks / Too Close to Touch: With Creeper, Tue., Feb. 21, 6 p.m., $12-$15.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Truckfighters: With Kings Destroy, Tue., March 28, 7 p.m., $13-$15.



OGDEN THEATRE

Deorro: Wed., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $35.

Kehlani: Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $25.

Pimps of Joytime: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $19.95/$25.

Tchami: Tue., March 7, 9 p.m., $22-$25.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Daniel O'Donnell: Sat., June 10, 7:30 p.m., $39-$85.



PEPSI CENTER

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $39.95-$149.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Motet and Jurassic 5: With the California Honeydrops, Fri., June 2, 7 p.m., $33.50-$75.

Norah Jones: Wed., June 14, 7:30 p.m., $45-$68.

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers: With Joe Walsh, Mon., May 29, 7:30 p.m.; Tue., May 30, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$149.50.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Davy Knowles: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Freddy Jones Band: With Dearling, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$30

Hayes Carll: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $25.

The Long Run (Eagles tribute): Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $14-$17.

Sharon Shannon: With Kevin Fitzgerald, Thu., March 9, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

After the Burial: With Emmure, Fit for a King, Tue., Feb. 28, 6 p.m., $18-$20.

Devildriver: With Death Angel, Winds of Plague, The Agonist, Azrael, Sun., Feb. 12, 6 p.m., $23-$25.

Gnash: Wed., May 3, 6:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Skillet: With Devour the Day, Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $35-$65.



SWALLOW HILL

The Gibson Brothers: Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $25/$27.

Noam Pikelny: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $24/$26.

Peter Yarrow: Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $32/$34.