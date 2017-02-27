Too Sick to Sing in Denver, JoJo Terrorizes Kind Fans With Gross Medical Video
|
JoJo and her doctor look at her vocal cords.
JoJo
Pop singer JoJo fell ill, so she's canceled her March 1 show at the Gothic Theatre. Refunds are available wherever tickets were purchased.
It's no secret that fans can be merciless, and JoJo did the smart — and nasty — thing and warded off their criticisms by taking people, via video, into her doctor's office, where her physician examined her vocal cords. The effect is utterly disgusting, but for most naysaying fans who assume she's just playing hooky, the Tweet serves as a legit doctor's note.
ThankU from the bottom of my heart,I'm silent, resting per Dr. Schnitman's orders & I'm super bored. I'll see U ASAPTUALLY. I love You MADLY— JoJo. (@iamjojo) February 25, 2017
Forced to cancel 3 more shows: 2/27 SLC, 3/1 Englewood, 3/3 Lawrence. Stay tuned for NEW DATES.Refunds available at point of purchase pic.twitter.com/jHABn4n3jB— JoJo. (@iamjojo) February 25, 2017
Being able 2reschedule these dates immediately makes me feel a tiny bit better,because I want 2see each &every one of you &give you my ALL!!— JoJo. (@iamjojo) February 25, 2017
....such a beautiful community of inclusion and understanding.— JoJo. (@iamjojo) February 25, 2017
Any singer's nightmare... not being able to sing.— JoJo. (@iamjojo) February 25, 2017
A few weeks ago, we wrote about the Kings of Leon's rabid fan base, which was infuriated when that group rescheduled a Denver show. JoJo's fans are much kinder.
On Facebook, Amanda wrote:
I was really looking forward to seeing you at the Denver show on Wednesday, but I want nothing but the best for you and even if I have to wait a little while longer to see you, that's okay so long as you get better! We love you! I will not be getting a refund because it doesn't matter how long I have to wait to see you, I will wait as long as it takes. I'll see you when you get better.
Ollie wrote:
Never thought I'd just randomly see the inside of JoJo's throat
And while we wish we never had, either, we're glad JoJo's fans have her back and hope for her speedy recovery.
