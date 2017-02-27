menu

Too Sick to Sing in Denver, JoJo Terrorizes Kind Fans With Gross Medical Video

Too Sick to Sing in Denver, JoJo Terrorizes Kind Fans With Gross Medical Video

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:32 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
JoJo and her doctor look at her vocal cords.EXPAND
JoJo and her doctor look at her vocal cords.
JoJo
A A

Pop singer JoJo fell ill, so she's canceled her March 1 show at the Gothic Theatre. Refunds are available wherever tickets were purchased.

It's no secret that fans can be merciless, and JoJo did the smart — and nasty — thing and warded off their criticisms by taking people, via video, into her doctor's office, where her physician examined her vocal cords. The effect is utterly disgusting, but for most naysaying fans who assume she's just playing hooky, the Tweet serves as a legit doctor's note.

A few weeks ago, we wrote about the Kings of Leon's rabid fan base, which was infuriated when that group rescheduled a Denver show. JoJo's fans are much kinder.

On Facebook, Amanda wrote:

I was really looking forward to seeing you at the Denver show on Wednesday, but I want nothing but the best for you and even if I have to wait a little while longer to see you, that's okay so long as you get better! We love you! I will not be getting a refund because it doesn't matter how long I have to wait to see you, I will wait as long as it takes. I'll see you when you get better.

Ollie wrote:

Never thought I'd just randomly see the inside of JoJo's throat

And while we wish we never had, either, we're glad JoJo's fans have her back and hope for her speedy recovery.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Related Location

Gothic Theatre
More Info
More Info

3263 S. Broadway
Englewood, CO 80110

303-789-9206

www.gothictheatre.com

