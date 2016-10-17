Tory Lanez, Deerhunter and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tory Lanez is at the Aggie Theatre and Gothic Theatre this week. Miles Chrisinger

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Death From Above 1979 are both at the Ogden Theatre tonight, while tomorrow Ingrid Michaelson headlines the Paramount Theatre, Deerhunter will be at the Gothic Theatre, and Grouplove lands at the Ogden Theatre. This week's lineup also includes Dan Andriano in the Emergency Room, Kaleo and Big Business. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

$28.75-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Of Montreal

$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Vilma Palma e Vampiros

$35-$40, 9 p.m., La Rumba

The Interrrupters

$12-$14, 7 p.m., hi-dive

Barns Courtney

$20-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Ingrid Michaelson

$36-$45, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Grouplove

$30.95, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Deerhunter

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Clutch

$30/$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tory Lanez

$28/$32, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

The Helio Sequence

$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, Boulder

VNV Nation (also October 19)

$34.99/$40, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Skeletonwitch

$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dan Andriano in the Emergency Room

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Tobacco

$15, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge

Chicano Batman

$12, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

Korn and Breaking Benjamin

$29.50/$54.50, 6 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena

Straight No Chaser

$32.50-$52.50, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Hopsin

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tory Lanez

$32/$34.50, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

B Dolan

$15, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Igor Butman & the Moscow Jazz Orchestra

$33-$54, 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree

He Is We

$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jimmy Eat World

$35, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

The Congress

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Kaleo

$23-$25, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Blockhead and Lusine

$15/$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

$23-$57 9 p.m., New Center

The Felice Brothers

$15-$17, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, Boulder

Rich Robinson and Luther Dickenson

$20, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Big Business

$15/$17, 8 p.m.. Larimer Lounge

Chicago Farmer

$12-$15, 8 p.m. Walnut Room