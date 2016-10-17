Tory Lanez, Deerhunter and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Tory Lanez is at the Aggie Theatre and Gothic Theatre this week.
Miles Chrisinger
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Death From Above 1979 are both at the Ogden Theatre tonight, while tomorrow Ingrid Michaelson headlines the Paramount Theatre, Deerhunter will be at the Gothic Theatre, and Grouplove lands at the Ogden Theatre. This week's lineup also includes Dan Andriano in the Emergency Room, Kaleo and Big Business. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
$28.75-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Of Montreal
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Vilma Palma e Vampiros
$35-$40, 9 p.m., La Rumba
The Interrrupters
$12-$14, 7 p.m., hi-dive
Barns Courtney
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18
Ingrid Michaelson
$36-$45, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Grouplove
$30.95, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Deerhunter
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Clutch
$30/$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tory Lanez
$28/$32, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins
The Helio Sequence
$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, Boulder
VNV Nation (also October 19)
$34.99/$40, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Skeletonwitch
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dan Andriano in the Emergency Room
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Tobacco
$15, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge
Chicano Batman
$12, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
Korn and Breaking Benjamin
$29.50/$54.50, 6 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena
Straight No Chaser
$32.50-$52.50, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Hopsin
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tory Lanez
$32/$34.50, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
B Dolan
$15, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Igor Butman & the Moscow Jazz Orchestra
$33-$54, 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree
He Is We
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jimmy Eat World
$35, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
The Congress
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
Kaleo
$23-$25, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Blockhead and Lusine
$15/$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
$23-$57 9 p.m., New Center
The Felice Brothers
$15-$17, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, Boulder
Rich Robinson and Luther Dickenson
$20, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Big Business
$15/$17, 8 p.m.. Larimer Lounge
Chicago Farmer
$12-$15, 8 p.m. Walnut Room
