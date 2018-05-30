Gora Gora Orkestar Is Colorado's World-Citizen Brass Band

Trumpeter Tung Pham first got into Balkan and klezmer music playing in a circus band in Boston, his hometown.

"It’s really live,” Pham says of Balkan music. “When you get into the vibe of the music, it’s got a great beat that can be so celebratory. The tradition of the music is for occasions like weddings and funerals. And the fact that you got the horn section that’s blaring, the beat, like driving rhythms – it’s so infectious that it made me get really inspired to really explore and learn about it.”

So, when Pham moved to Boulder for graduate school in 2009, he started the brass band Gora Gora Orkestar, which will be playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase, as a way to continue exploring Balkan music and klezmer. Eventually the band branched out into other genres as well, like New Orleans second line music, which Pham says in itself is also a really celebrated tradition.