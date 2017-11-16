 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Lil Peep died at 21.
Lil Peep died at 21.
Lil Peep's Facebook page

Fans Wrestle With Mental Health on Twitter in the Wake of Lil Peep's Death

Westword Staff | November 16, 2017 | 8:52am
AA

Fashion star and emo rapper Lil Peep, who performed at Denver's Gothic Theater on October 15, died Wednesday night, November 15, at age 21.

Westword's Katie Moulton wrote the following about him last month:

Related Stories

Lil Peep is twenty years old, white, bisexual, a newly minted runway model with serious Jordan Catalano vibes — and a major star of contemporary alternative hip-hop. Over the past two and a half years, Lil Peep, aka Gustav Åhr, gained a following for developing his sadboi rapper aesthetic via YouTube and SoundCloud. On his debut full-length, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, released in August, Peep’s Nirvana influence and future direction are on display. He still raps about materialistic concerns, sounding a bit like the members of Good Charlotte if they had true darkness in their hearts. But the sulky Brand New-esque guitar lines under Peep’s drawn-out, humming verses indicate that he may transition completely from rapper to singer, and maybe even become the future of emo.

An outpouring of support on Twitter included the following Tweets from friends, fans, supporters and colleagues.

Many wrangled with how to respond to his death, the rapper's long history with Xanax and outspoken depression.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >