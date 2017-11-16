Fans Wrestle With Mental Health on Twitter in the Wake of Lil Peep's Death

Fashion star and emo rapper Lil Peep, who performed at Denver's Gothic Theater on October 15, died Wednesday night, November 15, at age 21.

Westword's Katie Moulton wrote the following about him last month:

Lil Peep is twenty years old, white, bisexual, a newly minted runway model with serious Jordan Catalano vibes — and a major star of contemporary alternative hip-hop. Over the past two and a half years, Lil Peep, aka Gustav Åhr, gained a following for developing his sadboi rapper aesthetic via YouTube and SoundCloud. On his debut full-length, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, released in August, Peep’s Nirvana influence and future direction are on display. He still raps about materialistic concerns, sounding a bit like the members of Good Charlotte if they had true darkness in their hearts. But the sulky Brand New-esque guitar lines under Peep’s drawn-out, humming verses indicate that he may transition completely from rapper to singer, and maybe even become the future of emo.