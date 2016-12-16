menu

Umphrey's McGee is Playing Red Rocks: Watch Four Videos of Their Colorado Shows

Rhinoceropolis DIY Venue Shut Down by Denver Fire Department for Code Violations


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Umphrey's McGee is Playing Red Rocks: Watch Four Videos of Their Colorado Shows

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 2:24 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee
Eric Gruneisen
A A

"The definition of making it to us was that we're gonna play Red Rocks."

That's the opening line of a trailer for the documentary, Red. Rocks. Repeat., which is about the jam-band, prog-rock impresarios Umphrey's McGee's two night stint at Red Rocks this summer.

The musical heirs of the Grateful Dead and Phish will be back, this time for three nights in 2017: June 30 through July 2. General ticket sales open up Saturday at 10 a.m., including a limited number of three-day passes.

Westword compiled five videos of the band bringing their winding solos, rambling melodies and extraordinarily long songs to Colorado.


1. Umphrey's McGee: Red. Rocks. Repeat.

Related Stories

Here's the trailer for Red. Rocks. Repeat. It features interviews with the bands, rehearsal footage, backstage scenes, and stunning cinematography of swaying hippie bros.


2. "The Triple Wide"

Umphrey's McGee plays "The Triple Wide" for a glorious — or grueling, depending on your perspective — eighteen minutes at the Fillmore Auditorium in December 2013.


3. "Shine on You Crazy Diamond"

Back in July of 2015, the Umphrey's McGee belted out this rendition of its song, "Shine on You Crazy Diamond," beneath a menagerie of stars and sparkling lights that looked like, well, stars.


4. "Wappy Sprayberry"

The best thing about this video of the Umphrey's McGee playing Red Rocks in 2014 is the stunning shot above the rock formations, high above the band, the crowd and the trippy lights. That, and if you like it, the music.

Kyle Harris
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >