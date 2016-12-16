Umphrey's McGee is Playing Red Rocks: Watch Four Videos of Their Colorado Shows

Umphrey's McGee Eric Gruneisen

"The definition of making it to us was that we're gonna play Red Rocks."

That's the opening line of a trailer for the documentary, Red. Rocks. Repeat., which is about the jam-band, prog-rock impresarios Umphrey's McGee's two night stint at Red Rocks this summer.

The musical heirs of the Grateful Dead and Phish will be back, this time for three nights in 2017: June 30 through July 2. General ticket sales open up Saturday at 10 a.m., including a limited number of three-day passes.

Westword compiled five videos of the band bringing their winding solos, rambling melodies and extraordinarily long songs to Colorado.

Here's the trailer for Red. Rocks. Repeat. It features interviews with the bands, rehearsal footage, backstage scenes, and stunning cinematography of swaying hippie bros.

Umphrey's McGee plays "The Triple Wide" for a glorious — or grueling, depending on your perspective — eighteen minutes at the Fillmore Auditorium in December 2013.



Back in July of 2015, the Umphrey's McGee belted out this rendition of its song, "Shine on You Crazy Diamond," beneath a menagerie of stars and sparkling lights that looked like, well, stars.

The best thing about this video of the Umphrey's McGee playing Red Rocks in 2014 is the stunning shot above the rock formations, high above the band, the crowd and the trippy lights. That, and if you like it, the music.

