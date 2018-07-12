Underground Music Showcase Announces Schedule

The Underground Music Showcase has announced its complete schedule. The festival, which runs Friday, July 27, to Sunday, July 29, spotlights a variety of national acts alongside an impressive array of local bands and musicians. Earlier this week, we posted our list of recommended acts.

UMS will start with a performance by the Overcoats on the main stage at 5:20 on July 27 and take over South Broadway for the rest of the weekend.

The festival, which will benefit music education through Can'd Aid's TUNES program, was founded in 2001 and has become a landmark event in a city increasingly saturated with music festivals. While behemoth events like Grandoozy and Velorama focus on national acts, UMS remains steadfast in offering one of the largest lineups of up-and-coming bands.

Single-day passes are on sale for $40 at the UMS website. People looking to get a stunning deal on full-weekend passes for $35 can snag them at a pop-up event on Friday, July 13, at Oskar Blues' Black Buzzard, 1624 Market Street.