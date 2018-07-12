 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The Underground Music Showcase
The Underground Music Showcase
Aaron Thackeray

Underground Music Showcase Announces Schedule

Kyle Harris | July 12, 2018 | 10:29am
AA

The Underground Music Showcase has announced its complete schedule. The festival, which runs Friday, July 27, to Sunday, July 29, spotlights a variety of national acts alongside an impressive array of local bands and musicians. Earlier this week, we posted our list of recommended acts.

UMS will start with a performance by the Overcoats on the main stage at 5:20 on July 27 and take over South Broadway for the rest of the weekend.

The festival, which will benefit music education through Can'd Aid's TUNES program, was founded in 2001 and has become a landmark event in a city increasingly saturated with music festivals. While behemoth events like Grandoozy and Velorama focus on national acts, UMS remains steadfast in offering one of the largest lineups of up-and-coming bands.

Single-day passes are on sale for $40 at the UMS website. People looking to get a stunning deal on full-weekend passes for $35 can snag them at a pop-up event on Friday, July 13, at Oskar Blues' Black Buzzard, 1624 Market Street.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >