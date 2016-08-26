menu

Unknown Mortal Orchestra and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Broke Music Fan's Guide to Denver: Free TV


Unknown Mortal Orchestra and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, August 26, 2016 at 5:36 a.m.
By Westword Music
Five Iron Frenzy is at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday.
Five Iron Frenzy is at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday.
Brandon Marshall
A A

The RiNo Music Festival (featuring Silversun Pickups, St. Lucia, 888 and more) is tonight, while the Unknown Mortal Orchestra is at the Ogden Theatre and Pretty Lights starts a two-night stand in Telluride. Also this weekend is Reggae on the Rocks (featuring 311, Iration, Steel Pulse, Morgan Heritage and more), the Head and the Heart at Red Rocks and NedFest in Nederland. See the full list of our picks below. 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

"1964" The Tribute
$37, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Pretty Lights  (also August 27)
$65-$150, 12 p.m. Telluride Town Park

RiNo Music Festival
$20-$30, 4:30 p.m. RiNo 

NedFest (also August 27 and 28)
$135-$420 three-day pass, 12 p.m., Jeff Guercio Memorial Baseball Field

Unknown Mortal Orchestra
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

The Greyboy Allstars (also August 27)
$35/$40, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

moe. 
$72 two-day pass, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater

I Prevail
$17/$20, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Janiva Magness
$20/$24, 8:30 p.m. Oriental Theater

Rayland Baxter
$15-$18, 8:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater

The Architects
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Bob Schneider
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Joe Strummer Tribute Night
Free, 9 p.m. Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Reggae on the Rocks
$55/$60, 2 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Garfunkel & Oates
$42.50, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Five Iron Frenzy
$19.99/$24, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Exmag
$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre

Mac Sabbath
$5-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Eros & the Eschaton
$10/$12, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

Mandy Harvey
$20, 7 p.m. Dazzle

Jimmy Gnecco
$15-$17, 8 p.m. Globe Hall

The Giraffes
$19.71, 9 p.m. Bull & Bush

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

The Head and the Heart
$39.95-$47.50 , 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Michael McDonald
$37-$47, 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens

Takács Quartet
$36 and up, 4 p.m. Grusin Music Hall

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

miles
Hudson Gardens
More Info
More Info

6115 S. Santa Fe Dr.
Littleton, CO 80120

303-797-8565

www.hudsongardens.org

miles
Ogden Theatre
More Info
More Info

935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-1874

www.ogdentheatre.com

