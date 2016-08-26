Unknown Mortal Orchestra and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Five Iron Frenzy is at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday.
Brandon Marshall
The RiNo Music Festival (featuring Silversun Pickups, St. Lucia, 888 and more) is tonight, while the Unknown Mortal Orchestra is at the Ogden Theatre and Pretty Lights starts a two-night stand in Telluride. Also this weekend is Reggae on the Rocks (featuring 311, Iration, Steel Pulse, Morgan Heritage and more), the Head and the Heart at Red Rocks and NedFest in Nederland. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
"1964" The Tribute
$37, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Pretty Lights (also August 27)
$65-$150, 12 p.m. Telluride Town Park
RiNo Music Festival
$20-$30, 4:30 p.m. RiNo
NedFest (also August 27 and 28)
$135-$420 three-day pass, 12 p.m., Jeff Guercio Memorial Baseball Field
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
The Greyboy Allstars (also August 27)
$35/$40, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
moe.
$72 two-day pass, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater
I Prevail
$17/$20, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Janiva Magness
$20/$24, 8:30 p.m. Oriental Theater
Rayland Baxter
$15-$18, 8:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater
The Architects
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Bob Schneider
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Joe Strummer Tribute Night
Free, 9 p.m. Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
Reggae on the Rocks
$55/$60, 2 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Garfunkel & Oates
$42.50, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre
Five Iron Frenzy
$19.99/$24, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Exmag
$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre
Mac Sabbath
$5-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Eros & the Eschaton
$10/$12, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge
Mandy Harvey
$20, 7 p.m. Dazzle
Jimmy Gnecco
$15-$17, 8 p.m. Globe Hall
The Giraffes
$19.71, 9 p.m. Bull & Bush
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
The Head and the Heart
$39.95-$47.50 , 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Michael McDonald
$37-$47, 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens
Takács Quartet
$36 and up, 4 p.m. Grusin Music Hall
