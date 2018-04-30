 


Velorama, which will run August 17 through 19, 2018, announced its full schedule.EXPAND
Velorama, which will run August 17 through 19, 2018, announced its full schedule.
Courtesy of Velorama

Velorama Announces Lineup and Schedule

Westword Staff | April 30, 2018 | 9:56am
AA

Velorama – the three-day music festival accompanying the Colorado Classic bike race in August – just announced its schedule, and it includes a mix of national headliners like Glass Animals and Matt and Kim, as well as locals like Lo Moon, Wildermiss, Brent Cowles and Slow Caves.

The full schedule is below.

Friday, August 17
Glass Animals 8:45 p.m.
The Kills 7 p.m.
Hop Along 5:45 p.m.
Slow Caves 4:30 p.m. (local Colorado band)

Saturday, August 18
Cold War Kids 8:45 p.m.
Vince Staples 7 p.m.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise 5:45 p.m.
Lo Moon 4:30 p.m.
Brent Cowles 3:30 p.m. (local Colorado band)

Sunday, August 19
Matt And Kim 7:30 p.m.
Cults 6 p.m.
Wildermiss 4:45 p.m. (local Colorado band)

The festival will take place at 27th and Blake streets and will also include BMX racing, a bike expo, and craft drinks and bites.

Single-day tickets, which cost $50 for Friday and Saturday and $10 for Sunday, go on sale Friday, May 4. Premium tickets cost $90 for Friday and Saturday and $30 for Sunday. Festival passes run $100 to $600. For tickets and more information, go to Velorama's Eventbrite page.

