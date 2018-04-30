Velorama Announces Lineup and Schedule

Velorama, which will run August 17 through 19, 2018, announced its full schedule.

Velorama – the three-day music festival accompanying the Colorado Classic bike race in August – just announced its schedule, and it includes a mix of national headliners like Glass Animals and Matt and Kim, as well as locals like Lo Moon, Wildermiss, Brent Cowles and Slow Caves.

The full schedule is below.

Friday, August 17

Glass Animals 8:45 p.m.

The Kills 7 p.m.

Hop Along 5:45 p.m.

Slow Caves 4:30 p.m. (local Colorado band)