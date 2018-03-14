Glass Animals, Cold War Kids and Vince Staples Will Headline Velorama

Velorama just announced a stunning list of eclectic headliners for its return in August: Glass Animals, Cold War Kids, Vince Staples, Matt and Kim, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and The Kills. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
Now in its second year, the three-day music festival, which coincides with the Colorado Classic pro bike race, will take over the RiNo Art District with music and cycling celebrations August 17 through August 19.
On top of concerts, revelers can expect craft booze, food trucks, Strider bike races for kids, and a bike expo with test tracks where guests can give bikes and other gear a spin.
A limited number of early-bird full-festival passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16, for $90 each — a 40 percent savings over the walk-up three-day price. Find out more on the Velorama website.
