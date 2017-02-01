menu

Video Premiere: Boozers in Dirty Few Drink and Shoot Dice in "Sinnin' and Winnin'"

How to Start a Denver DIY Space? Open in Brighton


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Video Premiere: Boozers in Dirty Few Drink and Shoot Dice in "Sinnin' and Winnin'"

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
"Sinnin' and Winnin'"
"Sinnin' and Winnin'"
Dirty Few
A A

Dirty Few is a beer-drinking, fun-loving band, and its newest video, for the song "Sinnin' and Winnin," produced by David Sands, shows drunken, dice-tossing debauchery in all its sweaty glory.

"It's just about a girl who goes around random spots, winning all the dice games," says Seth Stone, the group's frontman.

As for the production, Stone says the process looked like this: "Way too much beer and just hanging out with my homies. That's pretty much what we do every time we throw an event. We just buy way too much beer and hang out with friends. That's what it's about."

That and shooting dice, which he does in real life, "all day, every day. I've got Broncos-colored dice in my pocket right now," he says.

Crack open a beer and watch Dirty Few's third music video, below.

Dirty Few will play the Don't Panic Fest, which runs February 17 and 18 at various South Broadway venues.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >