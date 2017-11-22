Help Musician Steve Gordon Beat Cancer at American Gothic 2017

Kurt Bauer calls Steve Gordon a bona fide Renaissance man: “He’s a musician and artist and inventor — he does all kinds of interesting things.” He should know — Bauer performs with his buddy in the ambient/improvisational Denver band Animal / object. “Steve turned me on to a doorbell microphone,” Bauer says. “He makes homemade instruments. He’s a painter and a faux-finishing expert. Steve is a guy who’s always doing something, all the time.”

A month ago, Gordon added a new challenge to his multi-faceted résumé: beating cancer. Diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer, he’s currently receiving a battery of chemotherapy treatments to shrink the tumors to a more operable size. Weak and in constant pain, he’s lost more than fifty pounds, and for the time being, Gordon has had to take a hiatus from his work as a caregiver so he can rest. Not that it's easy for him to rest.

“For this to step in and disrupt his lifestyle is hard to take,” Bauer notes. “But Steve’s not bitter or whiny about it. He’s kind of said, ‘Well, that’s life. Let’s see what we can do here.'”