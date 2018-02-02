 


Violet's Venue in Wheat Ridge is a new home to blues.EXPAND
Violet's Venue in Wheat Ridge is a new home to blues.
Violet's Brings Blues Back to Denver — in Wheat Ridge

Jon Solomon | February 2, 2018 | 6:31am
AA

When Ziggies closed at the end of October last year, Denver lost not only the oldest blues club in town, but one of the few spots that specialized in the genre. A lot of the bands that performed at Ziggies have found a new home at Violet's Venue, which opened in December in the former Riff's location at 10151 West 26th Avenue, Unit B, in Wheat Ridge.

Violet's Venue brings in blues, jazz and Southern-rock bands on Fridays and Saturdays, while hosting acoustic acts on Thursdays and karaoke on Tuesdays. Owner Violet Wellman Vostrejs says a blues jam on Sundays is in the works as well.

Vostrejs says she wanted Violet's, which got a remodel with new paint and floors, to be like a really nice bar you'd find downtown but without forcing people in the western suburbs to actually drive downtown.

"What everyone has told me that's come in here: It's very warm and very inviting," she says. "Kind of like being in your own living room. We have this huge fireplace in the middle of the room. We have a back section, which we call our VIP area, and have two sectional couches, and in between them is the pool table."

The regulation-size pool table is free and there's pool league on Mondays. There are a variety of craft and domestic beers on seventeen taps as well as in bottles. Happy hour is every day from 4 to 7 p.m.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006. Solomon hopes to one day shake the hand of Tom Waits.

