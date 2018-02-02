Violet's Brings Blues Back to Denver — in Wheat Ridge

When Ziggies closed at the end of October last year, Denver lost not only the oldest blues club in town, but one of the few spots that specialized in the genre. A lot of the bands that performed at Ziggies have found a new home at Violet's Venue, which opened in December in the former Riff's location at 10151 West 26th Avenue, Unit B, in Wheat Ridge.

Violet's Venue brings in blues, jazz and Southern-rock bands on Fridays and Saturdays, while hosting acoustic acts on Thursdays and karaoke on Tuesdays. Owner Violet Wellman Vostrejs says a blues jam on Sundays is in the works as well.