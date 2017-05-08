Seven Volunteer Gigs That Get You Into Music Events for Free (or Almost Free)

This could be free (in between volunteer shifts). Miles Chrisinger

Not all music buffs have hundreds of bucks to sink into multi-day festival passes, concerts and season ticket subscriptions. But creative fans find ways to save some money and still check out the music they love. One of the best strategies: volunteering. Here are seven options for volunteering at music events.



Swallow Hill's summer concert series at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Aaron Thackeray

Swallow Hill Music Association

All year

Various venues

Swallow Hill has been serving the music community since the ’70s, and volunteering at the organization's multi-theater and classroom venue on South Broadway is a good way to start reaping the benefits of helping out. The group also produces outdoor events in the summer, including a series at the Denver Botanic Gardens and another at the Arvada Center, where you can also volunteer. To find out how, go here.

Telluride Town Park. Courtesy of Telluride Blues and Brews

Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 15-18

Telluride

Telluride Bluegrass has been going strong for 44 years. The gorgeous mountain setting is ideal for a four-day, nonstop festival. This year's headliners include Jason Mraz, Norah Jones, Dierks Bentley and the Travelin' McCourys. After applying, you'll pay a $15 processing fee. You need to commit to working four hours for four days of the festival. Camping passes are not included. Apply here.

The Ride Festival

July 18-20

Telluride

The Ride Festival takes place in Telluride, but differs from the usual bluegrass festivals, instead showcasing rock, indie and folk acts. This year's headliners are Ben Harper, Beck and the John Butler Trio. You'll need to work two days of the festival with shifts between twelve to fourteen hours long for a two-day general admission pass. Learn more here.





Murder Pinchers at Three Kings Tavern. Aaron Thackeray

Underground Music Showcase

July 27-30

South Broadway

Bands from across the local music scene will play various venues in central Denver for this extended weekend. You'll work five hours and have free admission for the day you volunteer. Sign up here.

Read on for more volunteer opportunities.

