Country, Pop and Indie Bands Christen #Vybe at the Westword Music Showcase

EXPAND John Nicholl

A soon-to-open club with "a fresh vibe," #Vybe, the brainchild of local promoter Joe Miranda, will make its debut during the Westword Music Showcase, in the space that was once home to Broadway's.

What better way to inaugurate a new club than with great local music?

During the Westword Music Showcase, #Vybe will show off its spacious outdoor patio, proving that this is a spot where "everybody can vibe together."

To christen the new space, some of Denver's hottest indie, pop and country bands will take the stage.

Expect to have your heart lulled by the sweet sounds of Gasoline Lollipops, Dearling, Bison Bone, the Parlor Pickers, Retrofette, Kissing Party and SIR.

See below for set times:

12:00-12:40

Gasoline Lollipops

12:55-1:35

Dearling

1:50-2:30

Bison Bone

2:45-3:25

The Parlor Pickers

3:40-4:20

Kissing Party

4:35-5:15

Retrofette

5:30-6:10

SIR!

Come to #Vybe, 1027 Broadway, during the Westword Music Showcase on Saturday, June 24, to hear Denver's best country, indie and pop at the newly opened club. Find tickets and more info here.

