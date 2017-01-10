menu

Last of the Easy Riders Writes Psychedelic Country Rock to Stand the Test of Time


Want to Open for Bon Jovi at the Pepsi Center? Here's How

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 4:40 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Bon Jovi headlines the Pepsi Center in March.
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly
Have you and your bandmates dreamed of shredding as the opening act at a Jon Bon Jovi show? Apparently, that's not just a delusion of grandeur.

Today, on Facebook, Jon Bon Jovi announced that bands could send audition tapes to his team for a chance to open stadium shows for his 2017 "This House is Not for Sale" tour.

"Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time," he said in a statement. "That's the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music."

Bon Jovi invited local acts to do the same before his 2006 "Have a Nice Day Tour" and the 2010 "The Circle Tour."

Here are the instructions:


TO ENTER: Bands will upload audition videos beginning now at www.bonjovi.com/2017-opening-act-contest/ or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi’s Facebook pages. For rules, visit http://livemu.sc/OACRules.

The winning Denver band will open for Bon Jovi at the Pepsi Center on March 14. The victors will be announced toward the end of February. Tickets for the show are on sale now at AltitudeTickets and Live Nation.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

