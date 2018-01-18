Washington's in Fort Collins Reopening as 900-Person Music Venue

For nearly four decades, Washington’s Sports Bar and Grill, in Old Town Fort Collins, was known for its peanut butter burgers and quarter beer nights, among other things, until it closed in 2016, the same year the Bohemian Foundation stepped in to buy the building, with plans to turn it into a music venue.

After extensive remodeling, Washington’s (the name was retained to honor the building’s history) is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, February 3, with a show by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. While the 900-person venue was completely overhauled and new sound and lighting systems installed, some things from its previous incarnation remain, like restored stained glass behind the bar and the trolley in the entryway.

Greta Cornett, Bohemian Foundation's marketing and talent coordinator, says the bands Washington’s will book will be diverse, and Ben DeSoto, who was label manager at Greater Than Collective and a longtime talent buyer at the hi-dive, is on board as talent buyer.