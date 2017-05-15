Five Red Rocks Security-Line Hacks

EXPAND Follow these tips to make time in the security line at Red Rocks fly by. Brandon Marshall

Have you ever been stuck waiting to go through security at Red Rocks Amphitheatre? Depending on what time you choose to venture inside, the security line can seem to stretch on for an eternity. Many people grumble about security's snail pace, but the reality is that the speed of the line depends on each of us.

Look, if we all put a few basic strategies in place, things would move faster for everybody, security guards would have an easier time of it, and we would all get to the show on time.

Here are some tips to speed things up when you're trying to get into a show.



Make sure you have your tickets

This seems like it should be pretty obvious, but too often we see people patting themselves down, trying to find their tickets, only to realize they forgot to bring them. Commit to this: Before you leave your vehicle, make sure you have your ticket in hand. Whether it’s a hard copy or digital attachment, taking a second look can save you a trek back to your car.

If your ticket was delivered as a PDF attachment via e-mail, screenshot the whole PDF document. This creates easy access when you arrive at the gate. Instead of scrolling around and logging into your e-mail, you can simply pull up the picture and zoom in on the barcode.

Turn your phone’s brightness all the way up.To be sure your ticket scans on the first try, crank up the brightness on your phone to maximum. Just don’t forget to turn the brightness back down after you go through the line. You'll want to preserve your battery for the duration of the show.

Have purses, backpacks, wallets and fanny packs unzipped.

Taking time to unzip your bags before you step up to the security guard eliminates inevitable fumbling around and allows security to complete checks much faster. If you’re bringing in an empty water bottle to fill up inside or you have hard objects (like your car keys or wallet), have them in your hands to present to the guard so you don't have to dig them from the bottom of your backpack or purse.

Get in those last sips of beer, champagne or a shot at the top of the stairs.

You’ve completed quite the hike to get to the venue, and, yes, you deserve a drink! Chug your beer and toss your bottles and cups in recycling before you make your way into the concert. Although you can’t bring open containers with you, if you want to bring in a water bottle, just be ready to show the security guard that it’s still factory sealed and you’re good to go.

Security at a Dolly Parton concert.

Don't worry about your IDs quite yet.

Security guards are just going to check your ticket and your belongings, so keep your IDs tucked away until you buy that next round of beers. There's no reason to waste time pulling them out.



A man who allegedly assaulted fellow concert-goers is treated for inebriation at the May 2 Chance the Rapper show at Red Rocks.

Don't be that guy.

At the recent Chance the Rapper show, the guy in the picture above showed up so drunk that security refused to let him enter. He started punching people in the crowd as he made his escape. He was tackled, and medics came and put a puke bag on his head. Not only did people have to stick around to give police reports and nurse their punch wounds; stunned rubberneckers stopped walking through security altogether, clogging up the line.