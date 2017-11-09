Weezer, Winter on the Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Weezer, which performed last year at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre with Panic! at the Disco, will return to the venue on Tuesday, July 31, with the Pixes opening. Tickets, $29.75-$85, go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.

Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks for its seventh year in a row on Friday, January 26. Mac Miller and Jauz are on board so far, and more artists will be announced. Tickets ($45.75-$66.75/VIP $125) go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.

Awolnation headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, March 6, in support of its third studio album, Here Come the Runts, which is slated for a February 2 release. Tickets, $34.25-$36.75, go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.