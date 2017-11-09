Weezer, Winter on the Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Weezer, which performed last year at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre with Panic! at the Disco, will return to the venue on Tuesday, July 31, with the Pixes opening. Tickets, $29.75-$85, go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.
Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks for its seventh year in a row on Friday, January 26. Mac Miller and Jauz are on board so far, and more artists will be announced. Tickets ($45.75-$66.75/VIP $125) go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.
Awolnation headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, March 6, in support of its third studio album, Here Come the Runts, which is slated for a February 2 release. Tickets, $34.25-$36.75, go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Jeff Austin Band: Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Justin Furstenfeld (of Blue October): Thu., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
The Motet: Sat., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Tribal Seeds: With the Original Wailers and the Expanders, Thu., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Expendables: With Through the Roots, Pacific Dub, Fri., March 9, 7 p.m., $22-$25.
Tribal Seeds: With the Original Wailers and the Expanders, Fri., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $29.50-$32.
X-Mas In Necropolis 8: With Scum, AD HUSSLE ENT., #PressPlayDoe, Deranged N' Krypto (NM), Syzy-gy, Jolka, Blood Trench, P.O.E. and more, Sat., Dec. 23, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Dreamers Delight: With Nym, Tortuga, Fri., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
One Flew West: With Compass & Cavern, VYNYL, Silver & Gold, Thu., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., $10-$13.
Pandas & People: With Wildermiss, Thu., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $15.
Tom Misch: Tue., April 24, 8 p.m., $23.50.
iZCALLi and Rubedo (album release): With Wes Watkins, El Cro, Sat., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $13.
Daybreaker: Thu., Nov. 30, 6 a.m., $20-$35.
Dixie Dregs: Sat., April 14, 8 p.m., $40-$55.
Lucius: With Ethan Gruska, Sat., March 10, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Snarky Puppy: Tue., Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m., $35.
Tribal Seeds: With the Expanders, Sat., Jan. 27, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Brasstracks: Fri., April 13, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
DJ Z-Trip: Wed., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Expendables: With Through the Roots, Pacific Dub, Sat., March 10, 8 p.m., $22/VIP $65.
Jeff Austin Band: Fri., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
The Mile High Riot: Ft. Octopus Tree, Meeting House, Sovereign Superior, Disinherited, Partial Pieces, What Young Men Do, Backseat Vinyl, the Apostled Knash, Liquid Titanium, the Solid Ocean, Manic Assault, Sun., Dec. 3, 4:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Weezer: With Pixies, Tue., July 31, 6 p.m., $29.75-$85.
Awolnation: Tue., March 6, 8 p.m., $34.25-$36.75.
Bad Bunny: Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $45-$125.
Justin Furstenfeld (of Blue October): Sun., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Noah Gundersen: With Lizzy Gundersen, Tue., Jan. 23, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
Devan Blake Jones: With Eric Luba, Cristine Barbosa, Jessa Raskin, Hunter Hall, Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Carpenter Brut: Mon., April 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
DVSN: Thu., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25.
The Wombats: With Blaenavon, Future Feats, Mon., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Crooked Colours: Wed., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Sonny Digital: With Reese La Flare, Black Boe, DJ Fresco, Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Bear Antler: With Bottle Rocket Science, the Threadbarons, Sat., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Glasss Records Showcase: With Gold Trash, EVP, Empress, Pearls and Perils, Thu., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Theo Katzman: Mon., March 5, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Today's Paramount: With Giardia, Hellgrammites, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Dermot Kennedy: Tue., March 20, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Flobots: Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Holocene Hills: With Voxout, the Ephinjis, Benji Piascik, Sat., Jan. 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
I Set My Friends On Fire: With Kissing Candice, Awaken I Am, Sun., March 4, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Kyle Lucas: Sun., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Redlands: With the Hollow, Citra, Sat., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Octopus Tree: With Mad Pow, Dr. Zilog, Fri., Dec. 22, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Phillip Phillips: Fri., March 9, 9 p.m., $25-$29.50.
Snarky Puppy: With Sirintip, Wed., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $3.
The Alternate Routes: Thu., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Soul Diva Revue: Sat., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20.
Tony Furtado: Thu., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$22.
Lights: With Chase Atlantic, DCF, Tue., Feb. 13, 7 p.m., $21-$141.
Dakota Blonde: Sun., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
David Wilcox: Fri., Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., $30-$32.
John Gorka: With Amilia K Spicer, Sun., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $26-$28.
Living Mythologies: Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $12.
Pint & a Half: Thu., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $10.
The River Arkansas: Sat., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $12.
The Secret Sisters: Thu., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $19-$21.
Songwriters in the Round: Ft. Wolf van Elfmand, Joe Johnson and Danny Shafer, Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $12.
