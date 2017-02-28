menu

Westword Music Showcase 2017 Announces National Headliners

This Artist Gave Killer Mike an MLK/Bernie Sanders Run the Jewels Poster


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Westword Music Showcase 2017 Announces National Headliners

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:53 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Westword Music Showcase will take place June 24.EXPAND
Westword Music Showcase will take place June 24.
Focus 4 Design
A A

The Westword Music Showcase will return to the Golden Triangle on Saturday, June 24! Our 23rd annual Showcase will be bigger and better than ever, with such national headliners as Americana crooner Shakey Graves, soulful rock-and-rollers the Revivalists, electronic masters Cut Copy and Bob Moses and indie pop's COIN on the two main outdoor stages, and 100 of the best bands and artists in metro Denver performing on ten additional stages.

Presale for Westword Music Showcase begins on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m., when the first 2,000 general admission tickets will be going for just $25 each! For more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

Below is a sampling of music from these acts.

1. Shakey Graves

2. The Revivalists

3. Cut Copy

4. Bob Moses

5. Coin

Related Stories

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >