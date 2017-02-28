Westword Music Showcase 2017 Announces National Headliners

EXPAND Westword Music Showcase will take place June 24. Focus 4 Design

The Westword Music Showcase will return to the Golden Triangle on Saturday, June 24! Our 23rd annual Showcase will be bigger and better than ever, with such national headliners as Americana crooner Shakey Graves, soulful rock-and-rollers the Revivalists, electronic masters Cut Copy and Bob Moses and indie pop's COIN on the two main outdoor stages, and 100 of the best bands and artists in metro Denver performing on ten additional stages.

Presale for Westword Music Showcase begins on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m., when the first 2,000 general admission tickets will be going for just $25 each! For more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

Below is a sampling of music from these acts.

1. Shakey Graves

2. The Revivalists

3. Cut Copy

4. Bob Moses

5. Coin