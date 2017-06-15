Announcing the 2017 Westword Music Showcase Schedule

Cut Copy will headline the 2017 Westword Music Showcase. Courtesy of Cut Copy

Join us on Saturday, June 24, for the 23nd Westword Music Showcase, featuring Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, plus dozens of local bands and artists.

Start planning your day with the full schedule listed below. As always, we're dealing with human beings — and musicians, at that! — so the schedule is subject to change.

Colorado's musical exports are matched by its imports: Legendary venues and enthusiastic fans ensure that bands from around the world route their tours to include a swing through the Rocky Mountains. We'll host a few of those visitors at the Showcase — on two outdoor main stages in the heart of Denver — along with some of the best local bands that the city has to offer.

2017 Westword Music Showcase Schedule



Coors Light Stage: 12th and Acoma streets

All Chiefs 12:35-1:05

Edison 1:25-2:05

A R I Z O N A 2:40-3:30

COIN 4:15-5:15

The Revivalists 6:05-7:15

Shakey Graves 8:35-9:50

Mike's Hard Lemonade Stage: 12th and Bannock streets

Redlands 1:00-1:30

Church Fire 2:00-2:45

Trev Rich 3:25-4:20

Bob Moses 5:10-6:10

Cut Copy 7:15-8:25

100% de Agave: 975 Lincoln Street

Andy Thomas' Dust Heart 12:00-12:40

Heartstring Hunters 12:55-1:35

Joe Sampson 1:50-2:30

Montropo 2:45-3:25

Megan Burtt 3:40-4:20

Anthony Ruptak 4:35-5:15

Natalie Tate 5:30-6:10

#VYBE: 1027 Broadway

Gasoline Lollipops 12:00-12:40

Dearling 12:55-1:35

Bison Bone 1:50-2:30

The Parlor Pickers 2:45-3:25

Kissing Party 3:40-4:20

Retrofette 4:35-5:15

SIR 5:30-6:10

Bar Standard: 1037 Broadway

Sliver 12:20-1:00

Little Fyodor 1:15-1:55

Cheap Perfume 2:10-2:50

Allout Helter 3:05-3:45

Hydraform 4:00-4:40

Muscle Beach 4:55-5:35

Native Daughters 5:50-6:30

City Hall Amphitheatre: 1144 Broadway

Kayla Marque 12:40-1:20

YaSi 1:35-2:15

Sur Ellz 2:30-3:10

Molina Speaks with Roots, Rice, and Beans 3:25-4:05

Big J. Beats 4:20-5:00

Fed Rez 5:15-5:55

Wheelchair Sports Camp 6:10-6:50

City Hall Main Stage: 1144 Broadway

Ghost Tapes 12:00-12:40

Kruza Kid 12:55-1:35

otem rellik 1:50-2:30

Joseph Lamar 2:45-3:25

Curta 3:40-4:20

Kitty Crimes 4:35-5:15

SpydaT.E.K 5:30-6:10

La Rumba: 99 West Ninth Avenue

La Pompe 12:00-12:40

GoStar 12:55-1:35

Roka Hueka 1:50-2:30

The Other Black 2:45-3:25

Los Mocochetes 3:40-4:20

Gumbo le Funque 4:35-5:15

Atomga 5:30-6:10

Stoney's Bar and Grill Main Stage: 1111 Lincoln Street

Quantum Creep 12:40-1:20

Savage Blush 1:35-2:15

Television Generation 2:30-3:10

Nuns of Brixton 3:25-4:05

The Velveteers 4:20-5:00

Slow Caves 5:15-5:55

iZCALLi 6:10-6:50

Stoney's Bar and Grill South Stage: 1111 Lincoln Street

Wild Lives 12:00-12:40

Corner Girls 12:55-1:35

Emerald Siam 1:50-2:30

Lollygags 2:45-3:25

Los Retro 45 3:40-4:20

Eldren 4:35-5:15

Pandas & People 5:30-6:10

The Church: 1160 Lincoln Street

Voight 12:40-1:20

Altas 1:35-2:15

Pythian Whispers 2:30-3:10

Midwife 3:25-4:05

Orbit Service 4:20-5:00

Milk Blossoms 5:15-5:55

deCollage 6:10-6:50

Vinyl, Main Stage: 1082 Broadway

Mirror Fears 12:40-1:20

Erin Stereo 1:35-2:15

DJ MRA 2:30-3:10

Maggie Despise 3:25-4:05

CRL CRRLL 4:20-5:00

Aviva 5:15-5:55

RUMTUM 6:10-6:50

