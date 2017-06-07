Big Savings: Westword Music Showcase Squad Packs on Sale Now

Showcase headliner Shakey Graves. Glen Brown

Westword has released a ticket bundle called the Showcase Squad Pack, four tickets to the annual Westword Music Showcase, for just $220, a savings of $40.

This year's national headliners include lo-fi folk prodigy Shakey Graves, Nashville indie-pop sensation COIN, the soulful rockers in the Revivalists, ambient electronic duo Bob Moses, and dance-heavy electro-pop outfit Cut Copy. Get a taste of these fine folks' music here.

In addition to our national headliners, the festival includes seventy of Denver's best hometown acts performing at multiple venues in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. You can find a list of many of the Denver artists playing Showcase here, and more will be announced next week.

This deal runs only while supplies last, so be sure to grab your Showcase Squad Pack now so you and your friends can enjoy the best music Denver has to offer.

Showcase takes place Saturday, June 24. Find tickets and more information here.

