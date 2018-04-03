 


St. Lucia is coming to the Westword Music Showcase.
St. Lucia is coming to the Westword Music Showcase.
WMS

Westword Music Showcase Announces New Headliners, Preferred Viewing

Westword Staff | April 3, 2018 | 9:59am
AA

On Saturday, June 23, the 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will fill the Golden Triangle with the sounds of Denver's best bands as well as exciting national acts. And we've just added new headliners, including Phantoms, St. Lucia and Treepeople, with more to come. They're joining a lineup that already includes Galantis, Bonobo, The Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT, Sunflower Bean and Tracksuit Wedding.

But, wait — there's more! For general admission access with a view, we're introducing the Preferred Viewing-General Admission ticket, which guarantees entrance to dedicated viewing spaces at both the Coors Light Stage and Mike's Hard Lemonade Stage. Of course, this ticket level also gets you access to the merchandise village by the outdoor stages and all participating venues around the Golden Triangle (those spots are 21+).

The Westword Music Showcase, which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on June 23, is the largest single-day festival celebrating the Denver music scene. Watch for our announcements of the local lineup starting later this month.

Tickets are now on sale. General Admission is $35, Preferred Viewing-General Admission is $45, and VIP is $65. Get your tickets and find more information at westwordshowcase.com.

Phantoms will perform at the Westword Music Showcase.
Phantoms will perform at the Westword Music Showcase.
WMS

  • Top Stories
