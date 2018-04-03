Westword Music Showcase Announces New Headliners, Preferred Viewing

On Saturday, June 23, the 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will fill the Golden Triangle with the sounds of Denver's best bands as well as exciting national acts. And we've just added new headliners, including Phantoms, St. Lucia and Treepeople, with more to come. They're joining a lineup that already includes Galantis, Bonobo, The Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT, Sunflower Bean and Tracksuit Wedding.

Treepeople will be at the Showcase. WMS

But, wait — there's more! For general admission access with a view, we're introducing the Preferred Viewing-General Admission ticket, which guarantees entrance to dedicated viewing spaces at both the Coors Light Stage and Mike's Hard Lemonade Stage. Of course, this ticket level also gets you access to the merchandise village by the outdoor stages and all participating venues around the Golden Triangle (those spots are 21+).