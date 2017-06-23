Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Allout Helter

EXPAND Allout Helter

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Allout Helter had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Allout Helter: Fast and loud.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

I think the better question is: Has our sound influenced Denver? Probably not.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Pay us more.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We hope to play more outside of Denver, but we'll always reside here, because this is where we live.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

