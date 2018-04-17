Westword Music Showcase Announces Local Acts

On Saturday, June 23, the 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will bring a stunning lineup of national headliners – including Galantis, Bonobo, St. Lucia, Phantoms, Treepeople, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT, Sunflower Bean and Tracksuit Wedding – to the Golden Triangle. But the heart of Showcase is the array of Denver's best rising musical acts, some that we're alredy profiled and others that are less well-known.

Today we're announcing the first round of local bands that will perform at multiple venues in the Golden Triangle. They were selected from artists nominated for 2018 Westword Music Awards by a committee of more than 250 people in the music industry, including bookers, promoters, fans, DJs and musicians. (You can vote for your favorites on the Westword Music Awards Ballot through June 24.)

In the mix to perform on June 23 are such acts as the Velveteers, Los Mocochetes, RL Cole & The Hell You Say, Slow Caves and the Reminders.