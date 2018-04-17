Westword Music Showcase Announces Local Acts

On Saturday, June 23, the 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will bring a stunning lineup of national headliners – including Galantis, Bonobo, St. Lucia, Phantoms, Treepeople, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT, Sunflower Bean and Tracksuit Wedding – to the Golden Triangle. But the heart of Showcase is the array of Denver's best rising musical acts, some that we're alredy profiled and others that are less well-known.
Today we're announcing the first round of local bands that will perform at multiple venues in the Golden Triangle. They were selected from artists nominated for 2018 Westword Music Awards by a committee of more than 250 people in the music industry, including bookers, promoters, fans, DJs and musicians. (You can vote for your favorites on the Westword Music Awards Ballot through June 24.)
In the mix to perform on June 23 are such acts as the Velveteers, Los Mocochetes, RL Cole & The Hell You Say, Slow Caves and the Reminders.
In alphabetical order, the lineup includes:
Aaron Bordas
All Chiefs
Avenhart
Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir
The Burial Plot
Chella & the Charm
Chloe Tang
CITRA
The Corner Girls
Def Knock
The Dendrites
DJ A-L
Don Chicharron
Emma Mayes & the Hip
EVP
Fathers
Float Like a Buffalo
Florea
Freddy Rule
Ghosts of Glaciers
Gora Gora Orkestar
Gracie Bassie
Grayson County Burn Ban
Guerrilla Fanfare
The Hollow
Hooper
It's Just Bugs
iZCALLi
Jen Korte & the Loss
Jennifer Jane Niceley
Kayla Marque
Lady Gang
Lea Luna
Los Mocochetes
Mawule
The Milk Blossoms
Milky.WAV
Mirror Fears
MLIMA
Mr. David Booker
Ramakhandra
Rare Byrd$
Reason the Citizen
The Reminders
RL Cole & The Hell You Say
Roka Hueka
Seal Eggs
SF1 Performs Outkast
Shank Aaron
SIR
Slow Caves
Super Distant Boyfriend (Venus Cruz)
Tivoli Club Brass Band
The Velveteers
Voight
Wildermiss
YaSi
The Westword Music Showcase, which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on June 23, is the largest single-day festival celebrating the Denver music scene. Tickets are now on sale: General admission is $35, preferred viewing-general admission is $45, and VIP is $65.
Prices go up Saturday, April 21, at 10 a.m., when general admission will rise to $45, preferred viewing to $55 and VIP to $75. Get your tickets and find more information at westwordshowcase.com.
