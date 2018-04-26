Five Stories About Denver Artists Playing Westword Music Showcase

YaSi rediscovered her passion for music after dabbling in other arts.

Westword readers will be familiar with many of the Denver acts playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase alongside national acts that include Galantis, Bonobo, St. Lucia, Phantoms, Treepeople, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT and Sunflower Bean.

Over the next few weeks, we'll be looking back on some of our favorite stories from the past about local bands playing Showcase. From surviving grow-house busts to institutionalization in mental hospitals, this city's musicians have faced an onslaught of life's obstacles.

Keep reading for the first five stories — and for Showcase tickets and more information, visit westwordshowcase.com.