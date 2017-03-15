menu

Time to Vote: Westword Music Showcase Ballot Is Live!


Time to Vote: Westword Music Showcase Ballot Is Live!

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Shakey Graves will headline Westword Music Showcase.EXPAND
Shakey Graves will headline Westword Music Showcase.
Shakey Graves
We're excited to announce the bands and musicians who made the ballot for this year's Westword Music Showcase Awards.

More than 200 musicians, fans, journalists and industry players weighed in on their favorite acts in the Front Range. Based on those recommendations, we have have compiled this ballot showcasing some of the best musicians and bands in Denver, many of whom will join Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses and COIN for the Showcase on Saturday, June 24, in the Golden Triangle.

You won't see some huge acts on the ballot — acts like Nathaniel Rateliff or the Lumineers — because our goal is to make sure bands that have not already soared toward international acclaim have a chance to win. But you will find some of the best emerging and rising acts in town, some you know and some that are well worth checking out.

So now, the winners of the Westword Music Showcase Awards is in your hands. Don't wait. Go to the ballot, read about how the process works and start voting.

Get to it.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

720-253-2774

www.goldentriangleofdenver.com

