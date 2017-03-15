Time to Vote: Westword Music Showcase Ballot Is Live!

EXPAND Shakey Graves will headline Westword Music Showcase. Shakey Graves

We're excited to announce the bands and musicians who made the ballot for this year's Westword Music Showcase Awards.

More than 200 musicians, fans, journalists and industry players weighed in on their favorite acts in the Front Range. Based on those recommendations, we have have compiled this ballot showcasing some of the best musicians and bands in Denver, many of whom will join Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses and COIN for the Showcase on Saturday, June 24, in the Golden Triangle.

You won't see some huge acts on the ballot — acts like Nathaniel Rateliff or the Lumineers — because our goal is to make sure bands that have not already soared toward international acclaim have a chance to win. But you will find some of the best emerging and rising acts in town, some you know and some that are well worth checking out.

So now, the winners of the Westword Music Showcase Awards is in your hands. Don't wait. Go to the ballot, read about how the process works and start voting.

Get to it.

