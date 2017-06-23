Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Bison Bone

Bison Bone

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Bison Bone had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Bison Bone: Bison Bone is a working-class cosmic-country band. Roots music coupled with a dark country feel; that gives way to a sound blending psychedelic rock and Americana splash.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

It's hard to say if it has or how it has influenced us sonically. Lyrically, you are a product of your environment. It just depends on where you are drawing inspiration from.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

That is something I know a lot of people are working on right now. Affordable housing, DIY spaces, earlier shows, etc. There definitely isn't an easy answer or solution.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Yes...we are at home in Denver.

