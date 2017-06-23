Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Curta

Curta

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Curta had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Curta: Something between overly dense electronic music and textured spoken-word backing tracks. With a slice of rap ham grilled to perfection in between the bunz.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

I learned to rap in Denver and played my first show in Denver and go to shows every chance I get in Denver. Denver ruined my life.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

I like the idea of an app similar to Uber or Lyft except they send a cushioned litter for you after you have played a show. Would take a bit more time for me to get home, but I could get right to sleep.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

My entire family is in Denver. Even if I leave, I am still always going to be here. Also, I just planted fruit trees and hardy kiwi vines, so I have to see them through to maturity.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

