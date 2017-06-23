menu

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Dearling

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Dearling

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By John Nicholl
Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Dearling
Al Schmidt
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Dearling had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Dearling: We've been described as a mix of Fleetwood Mac, Chris Stapleton and Lady Antebellum.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

We have all been here a long time, but Rachel grew up in Colorado visiting her grandparents' farm and then heading to Denver to visit her dad at work in the big city. The combination of wildness, vast plains, high mountains and friendly city visits greatly impacted this record. It's a little country — more Western folk, rock, with pop melodies. It spans quite a bit of territory, just like the Colorado landscape.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Be willing to book riskier shows; not just book the same bills constantly, but maybe break up well-known bands with lesser-known but solid acts more often.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We have no plans to leave right now. This is home, and we love it here. We do travel to Nashville often, but home base is still Colorado.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

