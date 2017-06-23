menu

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: déCollage

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Kruza Kid


Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: déCollage

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By John Nicholl
déCollage
déCollage
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what déCollage had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

déCollage: Ja Rule would probably say: déCollage makes Kaleidoscopic Adventure Music and sounds like Salvador Dalí smells.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

There's a lot of guitar-based music and power chords in Denver, which inspired us to go 100 percent power-chord and GMO free!

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

My friend Kyle Gray from Rubedo invented a joke: What is Colorado's state bird? THE CRANE! A crane demolished my house [the original Moon Magnet Collective house] yesterday in 45 minutes! We threw shows, started a label and music licensing company, and at one point eight bands practiced there every week in between recording sessions, Moon Magnet had to move to North Park Hill.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Here for life, baby. Favorite place in the multiverse! Got offered a job working with Brian Wilson/Eric Clapton's engineer at United Recording/Ocean Way Studios in L.A. this month and was like "Naaaa, there's too much magic oscillating in Denver right now."

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

The Golden Triangle Neighborhood
Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

720-253-2774

www.goldentriangleofdenver.com

