Hear Eleven Local Acts Playing Westword Music Showcase
|
IZCALLi will play the Westword Music Showcase.
Andrew Rios
The Westword Music Showcase will be here before you know it, and in advance of the ticket-price increase from $35 to $50 on Friday, April 14, for general admission and $65 to $80 for VIP admission, we're announcing our first slate of local acts to join Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, Coin and A R I Z O N A, playing June 24 in the Golden Triangle.
Hear a few of their best songs below.
Roots, Rice, and Beans (Feat. Molina Speaks)
Go to the Westword Music Showcase website for more information.
