Hear Eleven Local Acts Playing Westword Music Showcase

Top Flite Empire Unveils Controversial Video for "WAVE"


Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 9:45 a.m.
By Westword Staff
IZCALLi will play the Westword Music Showcase.EXPAND
IZCALLi will play the Westword Music Showcase.
Andrew Rios
The Westword Music Showcase will be here before you know it, and in advance of the ticket-price increase from $35 to $50 on Friday, April 14, for general admission and $65 to $80 for VIP admission, we're announcing our first slate of local acts to join Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, Coin and A R I Z O N A, playing June 24 in the Golden Triangle.

Hear a few of their best songs below.

Cheap Perfume

The Corner Girls

Gasoline Lollipops

iZCALLi

The Lollygags

Roots, Rice, and Beans (Feat. Molina Speaks)

Povi

Retrofette

Slow Caves

Big J Beats

Erin Stereo

Go to the Westword Music Showcase website for more information.

