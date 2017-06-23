Meet a Westword Music Showcase Act: Erin Stereo

Erin Stereo

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Erin Stereo had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Erin Stereo: With an emphasis on melody, funky rhythm and soulful vocals, I spin an uplifting mix of house, electro and experimental songs that are designed to ignite the dance floor and offer a reprieve from hard-core EDM.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

When I was a teen, empty fields and warehouses were the only place for kids to dance, see DJs and discover the sounds of the underground. In high school, I was absorbing music and dance culture that's typically reserved for the 21+ crowd, which was crucial for my development — BUT, this is also the reason why, as an adult, I advocate for increased all-ages access to live music, so today's youth can tell a similar story but in a safer space.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

I'd like to see more protection and support for DIY productions, especially during this time of rapid growth in our city. The artists and musicians who make the scene so exciting are being touted as a selling point by developers, but it's important that we make a plan to continue developing the culture itself, not just the land.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Denver is my home town and will always be my home base. This city is overflowing with musical masterminds, but our scene is decidedly more collaborative than competitive, which I find rare and inspiring.

