Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Fed Rez

Fed Rez

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Fed Rez had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Fed Rez: Fed Rez sounds like the Beastie Boys and Public Enemy had a Chicano baby and raised it on golden-era hip-hop, jazz, blues, reggae and classic rock.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Go watch our video "Danver" on YouTube, bud! We're the type of dudes who would name our bulldog "Elway," go to the flea market and buy a fitted hat that says "303 bred," then cruise Feds and stop by our tíos's house for Tecates.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Put taco trucks on every corner. SIKE! We wish Denver residents would slide to more local shows. If you can make it to Red Rocks and Pepsi Center three times a year for $75 a pop, why can't you check out a few local shows for $7-$15? As for the City of Denver, we'd like to see them stop targeting DIY art spaces and maybe help foster them. Who are they truly benefiting with their actions: greedy East Coast developers or benevolent local artists?

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We gotta stay so all these Midwesterners don't try to put mayonnaise on everything.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

