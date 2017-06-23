Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Ghost Tapes
|
Ghost Tapes
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.
Here's what Ghost Tapes had to say:
Westword: How would you describe your sound?
Ghost Tapes: Modern soul music.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
A couple of our members grew up here, but being inspired by other bands and performers around Denver as well as networking and building a stronger music community has influenced us.
What could Denver do to better support musicians?
Explore the wealth of music that Denver musicians have to offer and go see your favorites live. Find a way to use your talent to help those local acts that you believe in.
Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?
We plan on staying. We like it here and want to build our sound in Denver.
Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.
