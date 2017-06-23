Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: GoStar

EXPAND GoStar

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what GoStar had to say:



Westword: How would you describe your sound?

GoStar: GoStar's sound can be categorized in one simple phrase: We sound like an all-night rave if Tom Morello, J Dilla, and Billy Cobham were to have ever collaborated.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver has 100 percent influenced our sound. We three come from different arenas of the Denver music scene.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Provide more opportunity for instrumental bands to be headliners in "main act" situations.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Why would we leave? This is our city. This is our familia! We're not going anywhere!

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

