Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: iZCALLi

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what iZCALLi had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

iZCALLi: iZCALLi is the music of the melting pot, from classic rock to Latin-tinged beats to filthy blues made in America in English and in español. It’s a tequila shot followed by a whiskey shot, with a couple of beers to top the party off…all without a hangover!

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver is a hotbed for music right now, a place where you can find great artist of all genres playing on any given night. We like to take it all in and mix it with our sound palettes. The result is music that is diverse yet representative of the Colorado sound.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Fans, get out to shows! Experience the music the way it should be: live. And buy merchandise.

Will you stay in Denver, or will you leave? Why?

Our plan is to continue to grow our market in Denver and then take the show on the road. We like to think it’s a cool thing to be a Denver band, sometimes even more so than an L.A. band or an NYC band.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

