menu

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: La Pompe

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Kruza Kid


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: La Pompe

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By John Nicholl
Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: La PompeEXPAND
La Pompe
A A

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what La Pompe had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Related Stories

La Pompe: Our style has deep roots in Parisian "Hot-Club" music that was popularized by Django Reinhardt in the 1930s and ’40s. Our sound traverses upbeat American jazz standards, gypsy folk tunes, French ballads and soulful originals.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver's awesome bluegrass and folk scene has influenced our originals to take on a more down-home groove. For some songs, we moved away from traditional 32-bar forms and have looked at simpler approaches that let the lyrics breathe.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

This is a hard one. Denver has been really good to us.

Upcoming Events

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We definitely plan on staying in Denver. I love the city and the proximity to the mountains. Plus, for most of us in the band, our families are here.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Golden Triangle Neighborhood
More Info
More Info

Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

720-253-2774

www.goldentriangleofdenver.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >