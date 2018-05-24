Westword Music Showcase Announces Local Schedule

The 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will take over the Golden Triangle neighborhood on Saturday, June 23. National headliners — Galantis, Bonobo, St. Lucia, Phantoms, Treepeople, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT, Sunflower Bean and Tracksuit Wedding — will play the two main outdoor stages, while dozens of Denver's rising music acts will sound off at venues including the Church, La Rumba, #Vybe, Stoney's, Vinyl's rooftop, Bar Standard and 100% de Agave.
Festivities start at noon and run through the night (outdoor stages close at 10 p.m.). Tickets, which are available at the Westword Music Showcase 2018 website, are currently $45 for general admission, $55 for general admission with preferred viewing, and $75 for VIP. But prices will go up on May 29, so buy yours now!
Here's the schedule for the local acts at Showcase:
100% de Agave:
5:30-6:10 – Avenhart
4:35-5:15 – The Milk Blossoms
3:40-4:20 – The Corner Girls
2:45-3:25 – Kayla Marque
1:50-2:30 – Jennifer Jane Nicely
12:55-1:35 – Lady Gang
12:00-12:40 – Ludlow
#Vybe
5:30-6:10 – Slow Caves
4:35-5:15 – iZCALLi
3:40-4:20 – The Velveteers
2:45-3:25 – CITRA
1:50-2:30 – SIR
12:55-1:35 – The Hollow
12:00-12:40 – Chloe Tang
Bar Standard
6:10-6:50 – Son Survivor
5:15-5:55 – Dead Set
4:20-5:00 – The Burial Plot
3:25-4:05 – Fathers
2:30-3:10 – Ghosts of Glaciers
1:35-2:15 – Hydraform
12:40-1:20 – Hooper
Stoney's South
6:10-6:50 – RL Cole & The Hell You Say
5:15-5:55 – Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir
4:20-5:00 – Florea
3:25-4:05 – Jen Korte & The Loss
2:30-3:10 – Chella & The Charm
1:35-2:15 – Grayson County Burn Ban
12:40-1:20 – Mr. David Booker
Stoney's Main
6:10-6:50 – Los Mocochetes
5:15-5:55 – Gora Gora Orkestar
4:20-5:00 – MLIMA
3:25-4:05 – Tivoli Club Brass Band
2:30-3:10 – Don Chicharron
1:35-2:15 – Quemando
12:40-1:20 – Guerrilla Fanfare
Vinyl Rooftop
5:30-6:10 – The Reminders
4:35-5:15 – DJ A-L
3:40-4:20 – SF1 Performs Outkast
2:45-3:25 – Reason The Citizen
1:50-2:30 – Ill Se7en
12:55-1:35 – Mawule
12:00-12:40 – Ray Reed
La Rumba
5:30-6:10 – Roka Hueka
4:35-5:15 – The Dendrites
3:40-4:20 – Gracie Bassie
2:45-3:25 – Float Like a Buffalo
1:50-2:30 – Emma Mayes & The Hip
12:55-1:35 – Judge Roughneck
12:00-12:40 – Eddie Turner & Trouble
The Church
6:10-6:50 – YaSi
5:15-5:55 – Def Knock
4:20-5:00 – All Chiefs
3:25-4:05 – Dandu
2:30-3:10 – It’s Just Bugs
1:35-2:15 – Ramakhandra
12:40-1:20 – Super Distant Boyfriend (Venus Cruz)
The Westword Music Showcase starts at noon Saturday, June 23, in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Tickets are currently $45 to $75; prices increase May 29.
