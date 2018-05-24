Westword Music Showcase Announces Local Schedule

The 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will take over the Golden Triangle neighborhood on Saturday, June 23. National headliners — Galantis, Bonobo, St. Lucia, Phantoms, Treepeople, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT, Sunflower Bean and Tracksuit Wedding — will play the two main outdoor stages, while dozens of Denver's rising music acts will sound off at venues including the Church, La Rumba, #Vybe, Stoney's, Vinyl's rooftop, Bar Standard and 100% de Agave.

Festivities start at noon and run through the night (outdoor stages close at 10 p.m.). Tickets, which are available at the Westword Music Showcase 2018 website, are currently $45 for general admission, $55 for general admission with preferred viewing, and $75 for VIP. But prices will go up on May 29, so buy yours now!

Here's the schedule for the local acts at Showcase: