Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Lollygags

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Milk Blossoms


Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Lollygags

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 a.m.
By John Nicholl
Lollygags
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what The Lollygags had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Lollygags: If Cheap Trick and Hüsker Dü were to get into a rumble, then Jonathan Richman showed up and broke up the fight.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Well, I'm from here and lived my whole life here. So everything that happened to me that found its way into a song happened in Denver probably.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

If everyone gave a small portion of their paycheck to us and created a fund to pay all our living expenses so we could finally live like the Golden Gods that we are. Soon you will all bow before us!!

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Staying. Because we own homes here, have jobs here, and leaving would be a tremendous pain in the ass. The legal weed is pretty nice, too.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

In Case You Missed It

