Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Los Retro 45

Los Retro 45

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Los Retro 45 had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Los Retro 45: Our sound is inspired by the ’60s and ’70s rock-and-roll scene in Latin America. With that we add some nostalgia and trippy effects to our songs.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver in general is an inspiration! Our sound is inspired by the memories of back home and our parents, while Denver pushes us to share these feelings with our creative community, which is one of the best!

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Denver can keep doing what it's doing. Continue with the diverse festivals that integrate music, art and various forms of expressions. More living spaces for musicians in the city at an affordable rate.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We feel at home here, the scene is constantly growing, and the music is getting better and better. I believe Denver is the place to be!

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

