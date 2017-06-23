Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Mirror Fears

Robin Walker

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Mirror Fears had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Mirror Fears: Dark ambient experimental pop.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

The Denver electronic/experimental scene I know is diverse and inspiring; I constantly feel supported in what I do and challenged to improve. Being at times an introvert, staying in to work on music, is almost enforced during our harsh winters, while the extrovert in me always has the option of a few shows to go to for inspiration or perspective. The gentrification of the city and subsequent treatment of its most vulnerable populations is a theme in a couple of my songs.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Denver politically could be doing a better job enforcing the inclusion and building of more low-income and (actually) affordable living spaces in this city. Developers need to stop being able to pay a flat rate to opt out of building affordable units. Even though some argue it's too late, the city planners and councilpersons need to listen to Denver artists fighting for rent control, and not just developers offering to build luxury condos.

Will you stay in Denver or leave? Why?

I'll probably stay in Denver for the foreseeable future. No plans to move, as I lucked out with my current living situation.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

