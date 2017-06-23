menu

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Montropo

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Montropo

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By John Nicholl
Montropo
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Montropo had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Montropo: Electric folk pop. Influenced by the Beatles, the Kinks, Leonard Cohen, Nick Drake, classical guitar/ Latin American music.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Going out and consistently seeing other Denver musicians performing has been very inspiring and pushed us to try to be better performers. I don’t know that our sound or the style we are playing is particularly influenced by Denver.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

I’ve really enjoyed going to music-business-related meetings in Denver like “Balanced Breakfast,” hosted by Reed Fuchs. It would be nice to see even more groups like this where you can learn about different aspects of the music business and meet creative people.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We plan to stay in Denver for the foreseeable future. Over the last year and a half of playing consistently in Denver, we’ve been experiencing steady progress as creators and performers, and we want to continue to build on that.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

1125 Broadway St.
Denver, CO 80204

