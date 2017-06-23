Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Natalie Tate

EXPAND Natalie Tate

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Natalie Tate had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Natalie Tate: Spacious, lyrical, soundscape, soaring, guitars, keys, choruses and beats.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

The people I collaborate with here — their interest in exploring new ways and techniques, and their heart-centered approach.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

More affordable housing options and creative community spaces similar to the Music District in Fort Collins.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

I moved outside of Denver for some space and chill. But my heart includes Denver as home, and I'm excited about all the new fun people and opportunities popping up. I'll always stay engaged there.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

