Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Native Daughters

Ken Penn

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Native Daughters had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Native Daughters: Steely Dan, but different.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Westminster and Longmont, bud. Denver is like weed, bro.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Better have my money when it's time to collect. Pay up! Pay up! Pay up!

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

I'll probably leave. But come back. Then leave but come back, then leave again but come back.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

