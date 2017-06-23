Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Orbit Service

Orbit Service

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Orbit Service had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Orbit Service: Downtempo, electronic, psychedelic.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver’s underground electronic and experimental scene has been a part of my life for over fifteen years. There’s a vast scene for this type of music here if you look for it.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

We could use more variety in booking these days. There is definitely a monopoly happening here.

Will you stay in Denver, or will you leave? Why?

We live in Colorado but tour the country and even Europe. I plan to stay here.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

