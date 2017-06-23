Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: otem rellik
|
otem rellik
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.
Here's what otem rellik had to say:
Westword: How would you describe your sound?
otem rellik: Honest underground hip-hop built from homemade instruments.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
I can't really say. I'm not aware that it has.
What could Denver do to better support musicians?
Stop shutting down DIY venues.
Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?
I grew up in Fort Collins and have lived in Denver for five years. I don't think I'll be leaving, mostly because my day job is here and there are some good musical folks in this city.
Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.
