Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Pandas & People

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Pandas & People had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Pandas & People: What’s most important to us is creating a sound that bridges the DNA of “happy” music and something completely unique. Someone’s gotta help people control blood pressure, right? We like lyrics, melody and harmony, and the science behind people’s attachment to them. Pepper that with some catchy mandolin and banjo licks, and you’ve got Pandas & People. So it ends up being a hybrid of alternative/folk/pop.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Being based out of Colorado has been huge on our sound, our fan base having more of an impact on us than anything. They’re as eager to support a local Colorado band as they are any other local business. You’re not just another band to them; it’s more personal, and that always keeps us going.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Denver has treated us really well. It truly does a really good job of providing opportunities for upcoming bands. We have been lucky enough to share the stage with tons of amazing bands, and have had our music featured on local radio stations such as KTCL. I think as we move forward, it will be important for the Denver music industry to continue pairing local support slots with national touring acts as a way to let the Denver folks know that we have a killer music scene here.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We have no plan of moving away from Denver. This is home for us, and this is where we love playing the most. We are proud to represent the Colorado music scene as we tour the country and share our music with folks.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

