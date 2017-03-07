Westword Music Showcase Pre-Sale Runs March 7-9
|
Westword Music Showcase takes place on Saturday, June 24.
Westword
Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses and Coin will be headlining the 23rd annual Westword Music Showcase, set for Saturday, June 24, in the Golden Triangle, where they'll be joined by 100 of Denver's best acts.
Tickets go on pre-sale today, Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. The first 2,000 general admission tickets are $25 each, then go up to $35 until pre-sale ends. VIP tickets are just $65. The password for pre-sale is "SHOWCASE."
For more information about Westword Music Showcase, go to westwordshowcase.com.
In case you missed last year's festival, here's what 2016 looked like:
Related Event
-
Sat., Jun. 24, 1:00pm
Related Location
Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204
www.goldentriangleofdenver.com
